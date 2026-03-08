Ronald Donkor Injury: Out for time being

Donkor (knee) is out for the time being after missing Sunday's match against Montreal.

Donkor was dealt a knee injury heading into Sunday and will not make the team sheet, still nursing the recent injury. This comes after starting in each of their opening matches, a rough loss for the club. With his absence, the club sees a bit of shuffling in the formation, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting earning his first start at forward while Jorge Ruvalcaba drops to a more central role.