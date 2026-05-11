Ronald Donkor News: Assists in Saturday's win

Donkor assisted once to go with one corner and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Chicago Fire.

Donkor assisted Cade Cowell's goal in the 49th minute Saturday, a strike which took the 2-0 lead early in the second half. It marked his fifth goal contribution of the season, four of which have come in his last four matches. He also recorded one corner and blocked one shot as he played the full 90 minutes for the seventh time this season.