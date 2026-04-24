Ronald Donkor News: Involved in three of four goals

Donkor scored a goal and had two assists while taking three shots (one on goal) and creating three chances during Wednesday's 4-4 draw with DC United.

Donkor set up goals in the 15th and 71st minute while scoring himself in the 21st and tying for the team-high in chances created. The goal involvements were the first since April 4th for the midfielder as he's combined for three shots, four chances created and six tackles over his last three appearances.