Ronald Donkor News: Sets up goal

Donkor assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Donkor set up Mohammed Sofo for New York's fourth goal in the 93rd minute. Donkor also impressed defensively, winning seven duels while adding two tackles and a clearance. He has now started five matches this campaign, with this assist marking his first goal contribution.