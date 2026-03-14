Ronald Donkor News: Starting during return
Donkor (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Toronto.
Donkor earns the start in Saturday's clash against Toronto after missing the previous match with a knee injury. The forward was able to recover in time and was cleared to play after late fitness checks. Donkor had started the two matches prior to his injury and his presence could be a boost for his side.
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