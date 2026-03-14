Ronald Donkor headshot

Ronald Donkor News: Starting during return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Donkor (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Toronto.

Donkor earns the start in Saturday's clash against Toronto after missing the previous match with a knee injury. The forward was able to recover in time and was cleared to play after late fitness checks. Donkor had started the two matches prior to his injury and his presence could be a boost for his side.

Ronald Donkor
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now