Ronald Hernandez Injury: Doubtful with abdomen concern

Hernandez was listed as questionable for Saturday's match against LA Galaxy as he deals with an abdominal injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Hernandez is a right-back who brings energy and defensive reliability from the flank, and an abdominal issue, which could range from a minor strain to something more significant, puts his participation at risk for upcoming action. His questionable status adds a third uncertain or unavailable player for Atlanta ahead of the week 12 match, creating real lineup uncertainty for the club. However, Tomas Jacob may continue to fill in at right-back.