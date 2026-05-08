Ronald Hernandez headshot

Ronald Hernandez Injury: Doubtful with abdomen concern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Hernandez was listed as questionable for Saturday's match against LA Galaxy as he deals with an abdominal injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Hernandez is a right-back who brings energy and defensive reliability from the flank, and an abdominal issue, which could range from a minor strain to something more significant, puts his participation at risk for upcoming action. His questionable status adds a third uncertain or unavailable player for Atlanta ahead of the week 12 match, creating real lineup uncertainty for the club. However, Tomas Jacob may continue to fill in at right-back.

Ronald Hernandez
Atlanta United
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