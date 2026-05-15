Ronald Hernandez headshot

Ronald Hernandez News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Hernandez (abdomen) is fit to play after overcoming his injury, according to the club's managing editor Adam Jasper.

Hernandez will be an option for upcoming contests, although it's unclear if he'll play a significant role given that he had stayed on the bench for most of the campaign even before his injury. Thus, he may serve as a backup right-back behind current starter Tomas Jacob in the short term.

Ronald Hernandez
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now