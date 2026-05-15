Ronald Hernandez News: Off injury report
Hernandez (abdomen) is fit to play after overcoming his injury, according to the club's managing editor Adam Jasper.
Hernandez will be an option for upcoming contests, although it's unclear if he'll play a significant role given that he had stayed on the bench for most of the campaign even before his injury. Thus, he may serve as a backup right-back behind current starter Tomas Jacob in the short term.
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