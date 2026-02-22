Ronald Hernandez News: Whips in three crosses

Hernandez registered three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Hernandez got the start at right-back to start the season, playing the full 90. He would see some decent two-way work, with three crosses in the attack to go along with two tackles, two interpcetions and two clearances in the defense. He is competing for a starting spot now, although that could change in the coming games, with Elias Baez fighting for time as well.