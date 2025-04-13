Ronaldo Cisneros Injury: Forced off against Santos

Cisneros left the pitch with discomfort in the second half of Sunday's 2-1 win over Santos.

Cisneros walked off the field shortly after suffering some pain, and it's unclear if he'll be an option for the midweek clash versus Atlas. He recorded at least one hour of play in four of the previous five games before picking up this issue. While he doesn't have a regular replacement, players like Pablo Barrera and Alan Medina could gain minutes if the striker is left out of upcoming games.