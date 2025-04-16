Ronaldo Cisneros News: On bench midweek
Cisneros (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's clash versus Atlas.
Cisneros wasn't dealing with a major injury after being forced off in the previous win over Santos. However, his playing time will be managed to make way for last weekend's impact substitute Pablo Barrera. The central striker will look for his first direct contribution of the year if given an opportunity in the final stretch of the regular season.
