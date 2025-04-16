Fantasy Soccer
Ronaldo Cisneros headshot

Ronaldo Cisneros News: On bench midweek

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Cisneros (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's clash versus Atlas.

Cisneros wasn't dealing with a major injury after being forced off in the previous win over Santos. However, his playing time will be managed to make way for last weekend's impact substitute Pablo Barrera. The central striker will look for his first direct contribution of the year if given an opportunity in the final stretch of the regular season.

Ronaldo Cisneros
Queretaro
