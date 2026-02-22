Ronaldo Vieira Injury: Knock limits season debut

Vieira had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Sporting Kansas City. He was injured and subbed out in the 66th minute.

It appears that an undisclosed injury limited Vieira to under 90 minutes for only the fifth time across his Earthquakes career. Their 2025 season saw him log eight appearances, all starts, to cap off their campaign. Vieira will look to get healthy before they host Atlanta United next Saturday.