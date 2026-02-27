Ronaldo Vieira Injury: Out with lower-body injury
Vieira is out for the time being due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Vieira will miss the call in the second match of the season, as the midfielder was taken off the field in the opener with an injury. Unfortunately, the club will lose a starter for the time being. That said, Jonathan Gonzalez is a possible replacement while he is out, along with Ian Harkes.
