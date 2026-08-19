Ronaldo Vieira Injury: Out with lower body issue
Vieira is unavailable for an unknown period after suffering a lower body injury, per the MLS player status report.
Vieira won't take part in the midweek derby against Los Angeles Galaxy, and his status will be uncertain for subsequent fixtures. The midfielder has been a frequent starter throughout the campaign, with his contribution limited mostly to defensive actions. Other players such as Beau Leroux and Ian Harkes will gain increased playing time in his place.
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