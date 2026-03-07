Ronaldo Vieira News: Starting Saturday
Vieira (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against Philadelphia Union.
Vieira is available following a one-game absence and should get significant time on the field Saturday. The midfielder is rarely valuable for goal contributions, but he could deliver accurate passes and defensive stats. Ian Harkes has dropped back to a bench spot with Vieira back in the main lineup.
