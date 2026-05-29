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Ronwen Hayden Williams News: Brings experience in goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Williams will likely serve as South Africa's starting goalkeeper at the World Cup after being the team's primary option in continental competitions and qualifiers.

Williams heads into the World Cup as one of Africa's most accomplished goalkeepers following another successful campaign at the club level with Mamelodi Sundowns. The veteran remains his country's undisputed starter thanks to his consistency, reflexes and leadership that could help in high-pressure matches. He has made 62 international appearances, including his most recent involvement in the AFCON, where he tallied nine saves and conceded six goals across four games. While his clean sheet chances may be unreliable given South Africa's underdog status, Williams should have plenty of opportunities to pile up saves and potentially emerge as one of the tournament's busier shot stoppers.

Ronwen Hayden Williams
 Free Agent
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