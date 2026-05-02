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Roony Bardghji News: No assist despite service volume

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Bardghji registered two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over Osasuna.

Bardghji had five crosses and three corners but only one of the crosses was on point in an off day for the attacker. He'll need to be better for Barcelona to get the better of Real Madrid in El Clasico, though the Catalan club has already secured the LaLiga title.

Roony Bardghji
Barcelona
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