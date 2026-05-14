Roony Bardghji News: Single shot

Bardghji registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Deportivo Alaves.

Bardghji took a single shot during Wednesday's loss. It was a rough match for him and the rest of Barcelona, but the league title is already clinched, so it's clear the club is rotating players and giving players such as Bardghji more chances to close the campaign. He should get a few more chances in the final two matches of the campaign.