Roony Bardghji News: Starts on Saturday
Bardghji had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win over Getafe.
Bardghji started just his fifth game of the campaign and led the team in crosses. He completed all 23 of his passes, achieving a perfect 100% pass accuracy, and also created a chance. Additionally, he made a tackle and a clearance. With Lamine Yamal and Raphinha absent, Bardghji is expected to feature much more in upcoming matches.
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