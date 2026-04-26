Roony Bardghji News: Starts on Saturday

Bardghji had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win over Getafe.

Bardghji started just his fifth game of the campaign and led the team in crosses. He completed all 23 of his passes, achieving a perfect 100% pass accuracy, and also created a chance. Additionally, he made a tackle and a clearance. With Lamine Yamal and Raphinha absent, Bardghji is expected to feature much more in upcoming matches.