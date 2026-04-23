Roony Bardghji News: Subbed in on Wednesday

Bardghji generated one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Celta Vigo.

Bardghji came on for the injured Lamine Yamal during first-half stoppage time. The severity of Lamine Yamal's injury is currently unknown, but he is likely to miss the rest of the campaign. This would mean significantly more playing time for Bardghji, who has started only four times so far this season.