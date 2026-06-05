Roozbeh Cheshmi headshot

Roozbeh Cheshmi Injury: Hamstring injury monitored

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Cheshmi is receiving treatment for a hamstring injury as Iran prepare for their World Cup opener against New Zealand on June 15, according to Persian Culer.

Cheshmi's condition will be assessed over the coming days before any further clarity emerges on his availability for the tournament opener. The national team's medical staff are monitoring his progress closely with the competition just days away. Cheshmi isn't expected to start for Iran, therefore a potential absence won't impact the starting XI.

Roozbeh Cheshmi
 Free Agent
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