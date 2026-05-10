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Rosen Bozhinov News: Shown red Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Bozhinov was shown a red card in the 23rd minute of Sunday's match against Cremonese and will be suspended for the next Serie A clash against Napoli.

Bozhinov was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the first half of Sunday's clash against Cremonese and will miss at least one match due to suspension. The defender had started the last three matches, and his absence could be felt, with Samuele Angori expected to start in his place.

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