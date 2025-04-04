Ross Barkley Injury: Possibility for Sunday

Barkley (calf) is questionable for Saturday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to manager Unai Emery. "Ross is working with the team this week. We can feel happy because now we are recovering players and not getting players injured."

Barkley could be on the mend this week, as the midfielder appears to be close to shaking off his injury after around three months out. This leaves him questionable, likely needing to pass some testing to be considered fit. He will probably see a spot on the bench if fit, not seeing a major role to start after an extended absence.