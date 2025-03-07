Ross Barkley Injury: Remains out

Barkley (calf) remains sidelined for Saturday's trip to Brentford, according to manager Unai Emery. "Barkley is out, not available for tomorrow, Onana is starting to work with the team and is close to being with us as well."

Barkley remains on the sideline with a calf injury and isn't an option for Saturday's clash. The midfielder will only have one more chance to return before the March international break, a March 12 clash with Club Brugge in the Champions League.