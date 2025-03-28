Fantasy Soccer
Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Barkley (calf) is out for Sunday's trip to Preston North End, per manager Unai Emery. "I think the only player not available, ruled out for tomorrow, is Barkley,"

Barkley isn't an option for the first match coming out of the international break. The midfielder is getting closer to a return but still isn't quite fit for Sunday's match. His first chance to return will be an April 2 clash with Brighton.

Ross Barkley
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
