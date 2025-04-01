Ross Barkley Injury: Trains with group

Barkley (calf) is training with the group and appears to be fit for Wednesday's match against Brighton, according to manager Unai Emery. "At the beginning, Barkley, he was training with the group yesterday."

Barkley looks to be on the brink of his return, as he was in training Monday ahead of the contest. That said, he will likely be a late call for the midweek contest, needing to pass a fitness test to be an option. This could be a major return, as he last played Jan. 10, although a bench spot should only be expected to begin in his return.