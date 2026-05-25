Ross Barkley News: Bags assist
Barkley assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Manchester City.
Barkley started in the season finale after a bench spot in his last outing, with the midfielder playing 86 minutes. He would also link up with Ollie Watkins in the 61st minute for a goal that would eventually be the game-winner. The veteran continues to produce at the professional level, even with limited time, recording three goals and one assist in 21 appearances (seven starts) this season.
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