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Ross Barkley News: Bags assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Barkley assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Manchester City.

Barkley started in the season finale after a bench spot in his last outing, with the midfielder playing 86 minutes. He would also link up with Ollie Watkins in the 61st minute for a goal that would eventually be the game-winner. The veteran continues to produce at the professional level, even with limited time, recording three goals and one assist in 21 appearances (seven starts) this season.

Ross Barkley
Aston Villa
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