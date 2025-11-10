Barkley came on as a substitute Sunday after 71 minutes and headed home his first strike of the season, converting a near-post flick from a corner in the 77th minute. Other than the goal contribution his activity in the match was modest, he made two recoveries and won three of the five duels he engaged in. The veteran midfielder has made five appearances and no starts this season, it is likely he will continue to be used judiciously from the bench to try and make an impact in matches during their latter stages.