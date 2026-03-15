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Ross Barkley News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Barkley scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Manchester United.

Barkley got onto the score sheet for the first time in EPL play since November but it didn't matter much in Aston Villa's 3-1 loss. The midfielder will try to parlay that into another goal in the second leg of the Round of 16 UEL game against Lille, a side which has conceded 33 goals in 26 Ligue 1 games.

Ross Barkley
Aston Villa
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