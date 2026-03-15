Ross Barkley News: Scores in loss
Barkley scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Manchester United.
Barkley got onto the score sheet for the first time in EPL play since November but it didn't matter much in Aston Villa's 3-1 loss. The midfielder will try to parlay that into another goal in the second leg of the Round of 16 UEL game against Lille, a side which has conceded 33 goals in 26 Ligue 1 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ross Barkley See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2913 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2913 days ago
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW1976 days ago
-
Game Previews
Chelsea vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW1881 days ago
-
Game Previews
Aston Villa vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW15101 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ross Barkley See More