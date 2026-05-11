Ross Barkley News: Scores in Sunday's draw

Barkley scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Burnley.

Barkley scored a header in the 42nd minute Sunday, a goal assisted by John McGinn which tied the match heading into halftime. It marked Barkley's third goal of the season, his first since March 15. He finished the match with a season-high four shots before he was subbed off in the 80th minute for Douglas Luiz.