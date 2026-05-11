Ross Barkley News: Scores in Sunday's draw
Barkley scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Burnley.
Barkley scored a header in the 42nd minute Sunday, a goal assisted by John McGinn which tied the match heading into halftime. It marked Barkley's third goal of the season, his first since March 15. He finished the match with a season-high four shots before he was subbed off in the 80th minute for Douglas Luiz.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ross Barkley See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 366 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 366 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3513 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3513 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3327 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ross Barkley See More