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Ross Barkley News: Scores in Sunday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Barkley scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Burnley.

Barkley scored a header in the 42nd minute Sunday, a goal assisted by John McGinn which tied the match heading into halftime. It marked Barkley's third goal of the season, his first since March 15. He finished the match with a season-high four shots before he was subbed off in the 80th minute for Douglas Luiz.

Ross Barkley
Aston Villa
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