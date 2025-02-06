Ruben Aguilar Injury: Out with groin injury
Aguilar (groin) will miss the clash against Nice on Saturday as he is still dealing with an adductors injury, coach Will Still confirmed in the press conference.
Aguilar has played only nine minutes since early October due to multiple injuries (shoulder and groin). He will not feature against Nice on Saturday, and his return timeline is uncertain. His next chance to play will be against Strasbourg on Feb. 16.
