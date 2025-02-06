Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ruben Aguilar headshot

Ruben Aguilar Injury: Out with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Aguilar (groin) will miss the clash against Nice on Saturday as he is still dealing with an adductors injury, coach Will Still confirmed in the press conference.

Aguilar has played only nine minutes since early October due to multiple injuries (shoulder and groin). He will not feature against Nice on Saturday, and his return timeline is uncertain. His next chance to play will be against Strasbourg on Feb. 16.

Ruben Aguilar
Lens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now