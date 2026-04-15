Ruben Aguilar Injury: Returns to team training

Aguilar (calf) was spotted back in team training Wednesday, putting him in contention for Friday's clash against Toulouse, according to Lensois.Com.

Aguilar has been sidelined for five consecutive matches with a calf injury, making his return to the training pitch a welcome development for Lens heading into the weekend. The timing could be tight given the limited sessions he has had, and the club will assess his progress over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement Friday. Once back to full speed, Aguilar figures to compete with Saud Abdulhamid for the starting role on the right flank for the Sang et Or.