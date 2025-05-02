Fantasy Soccer
Ruben Aguilar Injury: Ruled out against Lyon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Aguilar (hamstring) is ruled out for the next two games due to injury and suspension, coach Will Still confirmed in the press conference. "Ruben suffered a setback from his hamstring injury."

Aguilar suffered a setback from his hamstring injury and is ruled out for Sunday's game against Lyon. He will be suspended against Toulouse next weekend, so his only chance to return this season will be against Monaco for the season finale. During his absence, French youngster Kyllian Anderson Antonio is expected to play on the right flank.

Ruben Aguilar
Lens
