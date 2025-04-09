Ruben Aguilar Injury: Ruled out against Reims

Aguilar (hamstring) picked up an injury and will be out for Friday's clash against Reims, coach Will Still said in the press conference. "He picked up a grade I hamstring injury and won't be available Friday."

Aguilar will miss Friday's clash due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's match against Saint-Etienne and will be out for the time being. With limited options on the right flank, Florian Sotoca could be used in that position again against Reims.