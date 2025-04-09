Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ruben Aguilar headshot

Ruben Aguilar Injury: Ruled out against Reims

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Aguilar (hamstring) picked up an injury and will be out for Friday's clash against Reims, coach Will Still said in the press conference. "He picked up a grade I hamstring injury and won't be available Friday."

Aguilar will miss Friday's clash due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's match against Saint-Etienne and will be out for the time being. With limited options on the right flank, Florian Sotoca could be used in that position again against Reims.

Ruben Aguilar
Lens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now