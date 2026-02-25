Ruben Aguilar Injury: Set to miss several weeks
Aguilar (calf) is set to miss two to three weeks due to injury, coach Pierre Sage said in the press conference.
Aguilar picked up a calf injury in Saturday's loss to Monaco, and what initially looked minor has turned out to be more serious, with the right wing-back now set to miss two to three weeks. It's a tough blow for the Sang et Or, as he's been a steady, locked-in starter on the right flank and a key piece of their system. His absence will force a shuffle in the starting XI, with Saud Abdulhamid in line to step into the role and handle the workload until Aguilar is back up to full speed.
