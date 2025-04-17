Ruben Aguilar Injury: Spotted running with team

Aguilar (hamstring) was spotted running with football boots during Wednesday's training session, the club posted.

Aguilar was feared to miss some time in the upcoming weeks due to a hamstring injury, but the issue appears to be minor as he was spotted doing intensive runs during Wednesday's training session with the team. He will likely be assessed in the coming hours to determine if he can be available for Sunday's clash against Brest. If he is fit enough to feature in that game, it would be a positive development given the limited depth at that position. Seventeen-year-old center back Kyllian Anderson Antonio started the last game in that role.