Ruben Aguilar Injury: Suffers muscular injury

Aguilar is set for further evaluation after picking up a muscle injury off the bench in Saturday's loss to Monaco. The right wing-back will undergo additional tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue and how much time, if any, he could miss. If he's forced to the sidelines, Saud Abdulhamid is next in line to step into the starting XI and take over the role.