Ruben Aguilar Injury: Will be available Sunday

Aguilar has returned to team training after recovering from his groin injury and will be included in the squad for Sunday's game. This is positive news for the team as Przemyslaw Frankowski departed for Turkey without a direct replacement. Aguilar is expected to take on a larger role once he regains full fitness.