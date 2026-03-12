Ruben Aguilar Injury: Will return after break

Aguilar (calf) is expected to return after the March international break, according to coach Pierre Sage. "Ruben, Wesley and Baidoo should return after the break."

Aguilar still needs additional time to shake off his calf injury, with the right wing-back now expected to return only after the March international break in early April. That's a big blow for the Sang et Or, as he's been a regular starter whenever fully fit. His absence forces a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Saud Abdulhamid currently lined up as the top option to step in and fill the role.