Ruben Aguilar News: Available against Toulouse

Aguilar (calf) has been included in the matchday squad for Friday's clash against Toulouse, the club posted.

Aguilar had returned to team training Wednesday after missing five consecutive matches with a calf injury, and his inclusion in the squad is the final confirmation that he is ready to feature again for Lens. Whether he starts or eases back in off the bench will be coach Pierre Sage's call, but having him available gives the Sang et Or another option on the right flank as they head into the final stretch of the season.