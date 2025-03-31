Fantasy Soccer
Ruben Aguilar headshot

Ruben Aguilar News: Busy defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Aguilar recorded one tackle (one won) and two clearances in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Lille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 22nd minute.

Aguilar did most of his work behind the ball during Sunday's loss, struggling to get involved in the attack as Lille controlled the match. The defender has solid offensive upside from wing-back, but doesn't always get the freedom against top teams to join the attack.

Ruben Aguilar
Lens
