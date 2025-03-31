Ruben Aguilar News: Busy defensively

Aguilar recorded one tackle (one won) and two clearances in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Lille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 22nd minute.

Aguilar did most of his work behind the ball during Sunday's loss, struggling to get involved in the attack as Lille controlled the match. The defender has solid offensive upside from wing-back, but doesn't always get the freedom against top teams to join the attack.