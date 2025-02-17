Ruben Aguilar News: Clears groin injury

Aguilar (groin) started and played 86 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Strasbourg.

Aguilar immediately saw the start Sunday following his two-match absence due to a groin injury, seeing 86 minutes of play in the loss. This was his first start in some time, last seeing that spot Sept. 1, although he has only appeared four times since then due to injury. He will now look to remain fit moving forward and continue in a starting role.