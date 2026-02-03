Dias appears to have moved past his hamstring injury after returning to full team training on Monday and could be back in action for Wednesday's Carabao Cup second leg against Newcastle United. The center back missed the last seven matches across all competitions due to the issue and is unlikely to be rushed straight back into the starting squad in order to avoid any setbacks. That said, he could still be included for cup duty and is expected to regain a starting role once fully fit, lining up alongside newcomer Marc Guehi in central defense.