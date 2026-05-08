Ruben Dias Injury: Could return later this season

Dias (hamstring) has returned to training and could be available to help City in the final stretch of the season, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "Yeah, he's good [Gvardiol], he's training. Hopefully, he can help us in the last part of the season. Ruben (Dias) as well."

Dias had been unable to make the squad for Monday's clash against Everton, making his return to the training pitch a significant development for City heading into the title run-in. The Portuguese center-back is one of City's most important defensive figures and getting him back alongside Gvardiol would give coach Guardiola a much stronger defensive lineup for the final push of what remains a tightly contested Premier League title race.