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Ruben Dias Injury: Getting better, remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Dias (hamstring) is making progress in his recovery but will not be available for Sunday's clash against Chelsea, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "He's getting better. He's not ready for Sunday."

Dias has been sidelined since missing the Carabao Cup final and was also absent for Portugal during the international break, making his continued absence a real concern for City at a critical stage of the season. With Josko Gvardiol (fracture) and John Stones (calf) also unavailable, coach Guardiola remains stretched for options in central defense and will continue to rely on Abdukodir Khusanov alongside Marc Guehi until Dias is cleared to return. No timeline has been given beyond Sunday, leaving his availability for the coming weeks uncertain.

Ruben Dias
Manchester City
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