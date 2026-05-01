Ruben Dias Injury: Getting better, still doubtful

Dias (hamstring) didn't rejoin his teammates in training yet and remains a doubt for Monday's clash against Everton, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "Ruben is not yet with the team. He is getting better."

Dias has been sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring injury and his continued absence from team training is a concern for City heading into the final stretch of what remains a tightly contested title race. Abdukodir Khusanov and Marc Guehi have been forming the central defensive partnership in his absence, and the club will assess his progress over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement against Everton on Monday.