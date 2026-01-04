Dias started Sunday's game as part of a center-back pairing alongside Josko Gvardiol, but both defenders ended up being subbed off with physical issues. While the Portuguese may be dealing with a muscular issue, he'll be questionable with the next match coming Wednesday versus Brighton. He had started in each of the last nine games across all competitions, scoring a goal and tallying 42 clearances in that period. Both Nathan Ake and Abdukodir Khusanov are alternatives in case the injured player fails to recover for upcoming fixtures.