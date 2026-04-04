Ruben Dias Injury: Misses call Saturday
Dias (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Liverpool.
Dias has not been able to make it back in time from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Carabao Cup final and also kept him from featuring for Portugal over the international break. City are now dealing with a major problem at the back, with Josko Gvardiol (fracture) already sidelined and John Stones (calf) still not available either. Abdukodir Khusanov is starting alongside Marc Guehi and will likely do so until Dias is back up to full speed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ruben Dias See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks10 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3211 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3028 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3031 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 433 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ruben Dias See More