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Ruben Dias Injury: Misses call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Dias (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Liverpool.

Dias has not been able to make it back in time from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Carabao Cup final and also kept him from featuring for Portugal over the international break. City are now dealing with a major problem at the back, with Josko Gvardiol (fracture) already sidelined and John Stones (calf) still not available either. Abdukodir Khusanov is starting alongside Marc Guehi and will likely do so until Dias is back up to full speed.

Ruben Dias
Manchester City
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