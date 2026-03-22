Ruben Dias Injury: Out for Cup Final

Dias is out for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Arsenal due to a hamstring injury, according to Sam Lee of The Athletic.

Dias will not be with his club as they attempt to win a trophy Sunday, as the defender is instead missing out due to a hamstring injury. This comes after he only made it to halftime in their most recent match, possibly suffering the issue in the loss to Real Madrid. A return date is unknown, as he will now use the international break to return as the club goes without a regular starter for at least a match. The club will likely turn to Marc Guehi and Abdukodir Khusanov to start in the middle of the defense, with Nathan Ake, John Stones and Max Alleyne also options. However, Guehi is not an option for Carabao Cup play after playing with Palace in the competition earlier in the season, likely leaving Stones, Alleyne and Ake to start alongside Khusanov on Sunday.