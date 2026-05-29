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Ruben Dias News: Anchors Portuguese defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Dias has been named in Portugal's World Cup squad and heads into the tournament as one of the best center-backs in the world after another commanding season with Manchester City.

Dias made 26 Premier League appearances this season, scoring two goals and bringing the leadership and organisational quality that has made him one of the cornerstones of City's defensive setup throughout one of the club's most successful eras. The defender's combination of pace, aerial dominance and technical quality makes him an essential presence at the heart of Portugal's back line, and his partnership with Goncalo Inacio gives coach Martinez one of the most promising central defensive units in the tournament. Dias heads into the World Cup as Portugal's defensive captain and the player the entire squad will look to for guidance throughout the competition.

Ruben Dias
Manchester City
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