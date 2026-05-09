Ruben Dias headshot

Ruben Dias News: Listed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Dias (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Brentford.

Dias is making a surprise return to the team sheet Saturday, as the defender is on the bench after no notice of his return. This is major news with the final run-in of the season taking place. He will likely return to a starting role after testing his legs, as he is a smart and crucial defender for the club.

Ruben Dias
Manchester City
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